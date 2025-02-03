Trade Turmoil: Tariff Tensions Between U.S., Mexico, and Canada Intensify

The White House expressed its view on Monday that while Mexico shows commitment to President Donald Trump's new tariff order, Canada seems to have misunderstood it. Trump's executive order imposes broad tariffs on goods from countries like Mexico, Canada, and China to curb illegal immigration and fentanyl entering the U.S., sparking a trade war threatening global economic stability.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset remarked on CNBC that Mexico appears proactive in responding to Trump's demands. However, he suggested that Canada may not have grasped the clear directives of the executive order. This difference in perception could further strain North American trade relations.

President Trump reiterated on Sunday the conditions for lifting the tariffs, emphasizing the need for balanced trade and effective measures to halt the influx of illegal immigrants and fentanyl. He emphasized the role of Mexico, Canada, and China in addressing these issues to resolve the ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)