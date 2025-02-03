The AfD's Rising Influence: Alliances and Financial Surge

In an unexpected turn of events, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is witnessing significant growth in both financial support and political alliances. This change is marked by a major endorsement from tech mogul Elon Musk and substantial donations amounting to 5 million euros in this year alone.

Further solidifying its growing influence, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended an invitation to AfD leader Alice Weidel. Orban's shared anti-immigration stance and desire to restore Europe's energy ties with Russia align him ideologically with the AfD. This move comes as Germany's security services continue to monitor the party on suspicions of extremism.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House appears to be encouraging such political alliances, with the AfD now polling second in Germany's election race. Despite its increasing support, the party remains excluded from potential coalition talks due to its controversial stance and the backlash from mainstream parties.

