Hungary supports Trump's peace plan, Europe gripped by 'war fanaticism,' minister says

Hungary will not send any weapons or money to Ukraine and fully supports U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday.

"A brutal war fanaticism has gripped the European members of NATO. This blinds them and makes them incapable of making rational decisions," Szijjarto said, adding that the European mainstream members of NATO were undermining Trump's peace efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)