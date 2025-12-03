Left Menu

Hungary supports Trump's peace plan, Europe gripped by 'war fanaticism,' minister says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:17 IST
Hungary supports Trump's peace plan, Europe gripped by 'war fanaticism,' minister says
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will not send any weapons or money to Ukraine and fully supports U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday.

"A brutal war fanaticism has gripped the European members of NATO. This blinds them and makes them incapable of making rational decisions," Szijjarto said, adding that the European mainstream members of NATO were undermining Trump's peace efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partia...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025