UK Faces Tough Trade Talks with Trump Amid EU Reset

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that while Britain's trade situation is "out of line," the issue may not necessarily lead to tariffs. Over the weekend, Trump enacted tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, and signaled they might "definitely happen" with the European Union.

However, Trump expressed a possibility that the UK might sidestep these measures. He acknowledged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cooperative stance following recent meetings and multiple phone calls.

Starmer is attempting to navigate a complex diplomatic landscape, working to avert tariffs on Britain while pursuing a renewed relationship with the EU post-Brexit. Starmer, who attended an EU leaders' meeting in Brussels, emphasized Britain's commitment to maintaining strong ties with both the US and EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)