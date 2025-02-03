Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talks and Fentanyl Fight

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed tariffs and the fentanyl crisis with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Emphasizing determination to curtail fentanyl inflow, Trump announced plans for a significant negotiation with Mexico, aiming to address these pressing issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:38 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he had a productive discussion with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, focusing on tariffs and the battle against fentanyl entering the United States.

Addressing the media in the Oval Office, Trump expressed his commitment to stopping the flow of the potent drug.

The President announced an upcoming major negotiation with Mexico, suggesting a strategic approach to tackle these critical issues.

