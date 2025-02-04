Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Gaza Ceasefire: Presidential Remarks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that there are no guarantees the Gaza ceasefire will persist. This statement came as Trump's special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, also commented that the ceasefire is currently holding. Their remarks were made during a press briefing at the White House.

Updated: 04-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:00 IST
Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the durability of the recent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that its continuation is not guaranteed.

The president's statement was echoed by Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy for the Middle East, who confirmed that while the ceasefire remains intact at present, its future is precarious.

Both officials addressed the issue during a press briefing on Monday at the White House, highlighting the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

