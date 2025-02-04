Uncertainty Looms Over Gaza Ceasefire: Presidential Remarks

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the durability of the recent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that its continuation is not guaranteed.

The president's statement was echoed by Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy for the Middle East, who confirmed that while the ceasefire remains intact at present, its future is precarious.

Both officials addressed the issue during a press briefing on Monday at the White House, highlighting the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)