White House Weighs Tencent's U.S. Gaming Stakes Amid Security Concerns

The White House is currently engaged in a debate about the future of Tencent's investments in major U.S. and Finnish gaming firms. The discussion centers around whether these investments pose a national security threat, a matter of increasing importance as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

High-level meetings have been held to examine the potential risks associated with Tencent's stakes in companies such as Epic Games, known for creating 'Fortnite', and Riot Games, the developer of 'League of Legends'. Despite the importance of this issue, a scheduled meeting among cabinet officials has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts, according to reports from the Financial Times.

Attempts to verify the reports by Reuters have been inconclusive, as both the White House and Tencent have not responded to requests for comment. Tencent, which is listed in Hong Kong, also holds a majority stake in Supercell, the Finnish developer behind 'Clash of Clans', acquired for $8.6 billion in 2016.