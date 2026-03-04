White House Weighs Tencent Stakes Amid Trump-Xi Meeting

The White House is currently evaluating its position on Tencent's ownership stakes in significant video game companies. This discussion arises as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for a critical meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for April in China, as reported by the Financial Times.

The deliberations within the White House could have significant implications for the gaming industry, especially considering Tencent's substantial influence and investments in leading gaming entities. Such decisions are being closely watched, given the geopolitical implications of U.S.-China relations.

However, Reuters has not yet independently verified the Financial Times report. As the date for the Trump-Xi meeting approaches, this topic may gain further traction in both political and economic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)