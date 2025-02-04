Mexican Peso Gains After Tariff Delay
The Mexican peso rallied after a delay in U.S. tariffs on Mexican products, which were postponed by a month following Mexico's agreement to enhance its northern border security. This move resulted in a temporary economic reprieve for Mexico with hopes of further negotiations.
The Mexican peso surged on Monday, rebounding from a prior selloff. This came after a proposed 25% U.S. tariff on Mexican goods, scheduled for Tuesday implementation, was postponed by a month. The decision was made following Mexico's commitment to reinforcing its northern border.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on social media that both countries agreed to enhance security and commerce, leading to the peso's rally. The currency gained as much as 1.4%, after earlier hitting a near three-year low of 21.2882 per dollar, strengthening to 20.4089.
Though this respite appears favorable for Mexico, analysts note it's temporary. Future tariffs might still limit substantial gains for the peso, while a full tariff implementation could severely affect Mexico's economy, tipping it into recession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steel Giants Clash with Biden Administration Over National Security Concerns
Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations
Trump Supports Musk's Possible TikTok Acquisition Amid National Security Debates
White House sidelines staffers detailed to the National Security Council, aiming to align team with Trump's agenda, reports AP.
Haiti on the Brink: Gangs Threaten National Security Amidst Calls for More International Aid