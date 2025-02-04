Mexican Peso Gains After Tariff Delay

The Mexican peso surged on Monday, rebounding from a prior selloff. This came after a proposed 25% U.S. tariff on Mexican goods, scheduled for Tuesday implementation, was postponed by a month. The decision was made following Mexico's commitment to reinforcing its northern border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on social media that both countries agreed to enhance security and commerce, leading to the peso's rally. The currency gained as much as 1.4%, after earlier hitting a near three-year low of 21.2882 per dollar, strengthening to 20.4089.

Though this respite appears favorable for Mexico, analysts note it's temporary. Future tariffs might still limit substantial gains for the peso, while a full tariff implementation could severely affect Mexico's economy, tipping it into recession.

