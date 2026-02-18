Left Menu

Gabon Suspends Social Media: National Security or Economic Paralysis?

Gabon has suspended certain social media platforms citing national security concerns. The High Authority for Communication pointed to the spread of inappropriate content online. Critics argue the suspension could paralyze economic and social activities in a nation already battling unemployment and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Gabon

Gabon has taken the dramatic step of suspending several social media platforms, sparking discussions over national security and freedom of expression. The Central African country's media regulator, the High Authority for Communication, announced this decision, citing posts that could disrupt social cohesion and threaten institutional stability.

NetBlocks reported that access to services like Meta, YouTube, and TikTok has been restricted. However, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X remained accessible. The suspension decision has sparked concern, with digital platforms and activists accused of spreading 'abusive' content, though the specific cause for the suspension remains unclear.

With Gabon's economy under strain from high unemployment, inflation, and dependency on food imports, the suspension could exacerbate existing challenges. Civil society members, like Nicaise Moulombi, warn that social networks are critical for economic and democratic activities. Meanwhile, the country is grappling with fiscal vulnerabilities as noted by the World Bank, amidst a political backdrop marked by a recent presidential transition.

