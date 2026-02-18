Gabon Suspends Social Media: National Security or Economic Paralysis?

Gabon has taken the dramatic step of suspending several social media platforms, sparking discussions over national security and freedom of expression. The Central African country's media regulator, the High Authority for Communication, announced this decision, citing posts that could disrupt social cohesion and threaten institutional stability.

NetBlocks reported that access to services like Meta, YouTube, and TikTok has been restricted. However, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X remained accessible. The suspension decision has sparked concern, with digital platforms and activists accused of spreading 'abusive' content, though the specific cause for the suspension remains unclear.

With Gabon's economy under strain from high unemployment, inflation, and dependency on food imports, the suspension could exacerbate existing challenges. Civil society members, like Nicaise Moulombi, warn that social networks are critical for economic and democratic activities. Meanwhile, the country is grappling with fiscal vulnerabilities as noted by the World Bank, amidst a political backdrop marked by a recent presidential transition.