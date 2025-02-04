Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Education Department on the Chopping Block

Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump, influenced by Elon Musk, are considering dismantling the Education Department. The plan includes an executive order to remove non-statutory functions, while developing legislation to abolish the department entirely. This demonstrates Trump's campaign to reduce government spending and workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 02:43 IST
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers, backed by billionaire Elon Musk, are contemplating actions to dismantle the Education Department. The Wall Street Journal reported these discussions as part of a broader plan to cut government workforce and spending.

Reports suggest that a proposed executive order could shut down all non-statutory functions of the department or redistribute them to other government entities. This move aligns with Trump's efforts to develop a legislative proposal to completely abolish the department, though the specifics and timing remain under debate.

Despite criticism from Republicans over educational policies under former President Biden, including opposition to loan forgiveness and DEI programs, the White House has not commented on the potential changes. Musk, playing a pivotal role, also eyes restructuring of foreign aid agencies, asserting further reach into government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

