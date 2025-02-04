EU-Us Transatlantic Dialogue: A Firm Standpoint
The European Union seeks a constructive transatlantic dialogue with the United States, yet stands ready to respond firmly if unfairly targeted by the Trump administration. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, emphasized this approach following discussions with EU leaders about strengthening cooperation amidst new challenges and uncertainties.
- Country:
- Belgium
During a press conference, von der Leyen expressed the significance of maintaining a collaborative partnership, describing it as the EU's most consequential relationship. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance pragmatic cooperation between the two global powers.
Addressing potential new challenges, von der Leyen asserted that the EU will respond with resolve if subjected to unfair or arbitrary targeting, ensuring that the bloc remains vigilant in protecting its interests.
