EU-Us Transatlantic Dialogue: A Firm Standpoint

The European Union is emphasizing the importance of its transatlantic relationship with the United States while preparing to defend itself if faced with unjust actions from the Trump administration. This stance was articulated by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after a strategic meeting with EU leaders.

During a press conference, von der Leyen expressed the significance of maintaining a collaborative partnership, describing it as the EU's most consequential relationship. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance pragmatic cooperation between the two global powers.

Addressing potential new challenges, von der Leyen asserted that the EU will respond with resolve if subjected to unfair or arbitrary targeting, ensuring that the bloc remains vigilant in protecting its interests.

