Left Menu

EU-Us Transatlantic Dialogue: A Firm Standpoint

The European Union seeks a constructive transatlantic dialogue with the United States, yet stands ready to respond firmly if unfairly targeted by the Trump administration. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, emphasized this approach following discussions with EU leaders about strengthening cooperation amidst new challenges and uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:30 IST
EU-Us Transatlantic Dialogue: A Firm Standpoint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is emphasizing the importance of its transatlantic relationship with the United States while preparing to defend itself if faced with unjust actions from the Trump administration. This stance was articulated by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after a strategic meeting with EU leaders.

During a press conference, von der Leyen expressed the significance of maintaining a collaborative partnership, describing it as the EU's most consequential relationship. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance pragmatic cooperation between the two global powers.

Addressing potential new challenges, von der Leyen asserted that the EU will respond with resolve if subjected to unfair or arbitrary targeting, ensuring that the bloc remains vigilant in protecting its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025