Lutnick's Pledge to Reassess Firearms Export Restrictions

Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for the Commerce Department, plans to review the Biden administration's 2024 restrictions on firearms exports. Lutnick aims to address Senators' concerns that the policy has financially impacted U.S. manufacturers and exporters significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:50 IST
Howard Lutnick, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department, has vowed to reassess the Biden administration's restrictions on firearms exports imposed in 2024. His commitment emerged during his written comments released on Monday.

Lutnick emphasized that, if confirmed, he would ensure a thorough review of the current export policy. His intention is to take 'appropriate action' based on the findings.

This follows concerns raised by Senator Eric Schmitt, who argued that the policy has resulted in a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars annually for U.S. manufacturers and exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

