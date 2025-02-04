Left Menu

Rubio's Central American Mission: Stemming Migration and Countering China's Influence

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to strengthen efforts to curb migration to the U.S. Rubio praised Bukele's security measures and discussed Panama's deportation program. The talks also covered China's growing influence in the region.

During a diplomatic mission to Latin America, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. Their discussions, held at Bukele's lakeside residence, centered on enhancing security measures to reduce migration to the U.S. Rubio commended Bukele's crackdown on crime, which has been linked to a downturn in illegal entries into the U.S.

Rubio, previously a U.S. senator from Florida, noted that the Trump administration has intensified deportation efforts to Latin America, employing military aircraft for repatriation. His visit to Panama earlier in the day underscored this approach, as he observed the deportation of Colombian migrants who traversed the hazardous Darien Gap.

Further complicating regional dynamics, Rubio discussed China's escalating involvement in Central America with Panamanian officials and encouraged Bukele to resist China's economic overtures. U.S. foreign aid continues under a temporary waiver amidst these diplomatic efforts.

