Bart De Wever: New Leader of Belgium

In a move set to shift Belgium's leadership dynamics, Bart De Wever has taken over as the new leader of Belgium. De Wever, a prominent figure of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, succeeds Alexander De Croo, who had been serving in a caretaker capacity since the June elections last year.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to De Wever on Tuesday, taking to social media platform X to express his sentiments. 'Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office,' Modi said, emphasizing his hope for strengthened India-Belgium ties and successful collaborations on global issues during De Wever's tenure.

As De Wever steps into his new role, both domestic and international expectations are on the rise, with a particular focus on how his leadership will impact the geopolitical landscape and foster bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)