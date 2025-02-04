AAP's Fiery Allegations: BJP's Electoral Misconduct Unveiled

Left Menu

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused BJP of electoral malpractice and criticized the Election Commission's inaction ahead of Delhi polls. A new website aims to ensure transparency. Delhi CM Kejriwal claimed an imminent AAP victory despite alleged BJP intimidations. Delhi votes on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:01 IST
AAP National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange, AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar launched serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing them of electoral misconduct. She criticized the Election Commission for its inaction, asserting that despite BJP's alleged misdeeds in Delhi, the populace is poised to support a party with integrity, embodied by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

To bolster electoral transparency, Kakkar announced the creation of a website to monitor voting processes closely, including matching Form 17C data the night before elections. Equipped with spy cameras, it encourages citizens to document and expose any suspicious BJP activities. According to her, Kejriwal's honest governance has redirected treasury benefits to the people, rendering BJP's accusations baseless.

With Delhi Assembly elections looming, AAP leaders Atishi and Kejriwal led a roadshow, expressing confidence in winning 55 seats. Atishi accused BJP members of threatening AAP workers with arrest should they continue their campaign efforts, a claim echoed by Kejriwal, who labeled the actions as 'hooliganism' and a conspiracy by the BJP as voting approaches on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

