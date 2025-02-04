Left Menu

Clash Over Waqf Bill: Giriraj Singh vs Asaduddin Owaisi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the Waqf amendment bill, emphasizing the supremacy of law and India's Constitution. Owaisi warned that the bill could lead to social instability, claiming it violates constitutional rights and is rejected by the Muslim community.

Clash Over Waqf Bill: Giriraj Singh vs Asaduddin Owaisi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fresh dispute surrounding the Waqf amendment bill, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has openly criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, calling him out for allegedly denying the supremacy of India's Constitution. Singh stressed that no individual is above the law, highlighting the bill's alignment with constitutional principles.

Singh remarked, "India's Constitution does not belong to anybody alone. Asaduddin Owaisi must not live in denial. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India, and law will prevail. No one is above the law, be it Hindu or Muslim." He urged for lawful operations of the Waqf Board amidst ongoing tensions.

Addressing parliament, Owaisi strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He warned that the proposed legislation, rejected by the Muslim community, could disrupt social stability and infringe upon Articles 25, 26, and 14 of the Constitution. Emphasizing his community's rights, Owaisi vowed not to yield any religious property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

