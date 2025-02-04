Clash Over Waqf Bill: Giriraj Singh vs Asaduddin Owaisi

In a fresh dispute surrounding the Waqf amendment bill, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has openly criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, calling him out for allegedly denying the supremacy of India's Constitution. Singh stressed that no individual is above the law, highlighting the bill's alignment with constitutional principles.

Singh remarked, "India's Constitution does not belong to anybody alone. Asaduddin Owaisi must not live in denial. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India, and law will prevail. No one is above the law, be it Hindu or Muslim." He urged for lawful operations of the Waqf Board amidst ongoing tensions.

Addressing parliament, Owaisi strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He warned that the proposed legislation, rejected by the Muslim community, could disrupt social stability and infringe upon Articles 25, 26, and 14 of the Constitution. Emphasizing his community's rights, Owaisi vowed not to yield any religious property.

(With inputs from agencies.)