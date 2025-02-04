AAP Predicts Hat-Trick Victory in Delhi Polls Amid Allegations

Amidst the assembly election fever in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj confidently declared on Tuesday that the party is set for a third consecutive term in power. Bharadwaj emphasized the contrasting electoral choices for Delhiites, underlining AAP's roster of educated and accomplished leaders.

Bharadwaj lauded his party's team, which includes individuals like Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT alumnus, and Manish Sisodia, who boasts a media background, while questioning the credentials of BJP figures such as Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma. He urged Delhi's citizens to reject what he termed as BJP's 'abuse and hooliganism.'

Meanwhile, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal leveled severe accusations against the Election Commission and Delhi Police, alleging their bias towards the BJP. The accusations surfaced following a police case against AAP's Atishi for violating the Model Code of Conduct. With elections slated for February 5, and results on February 8, the political landscape in Delhi remains charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)