Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Tariffs and Tensions Rise

China has implemented a 15% tariff on coal and LNG in retaliation to US tariffs, escalating the trade tensions. Additionally, US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are set to discuss the fragile Gaza truce amidst internal political pressures and ongoing conflict concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:14 IST
China Strikes Back: Tariffs and Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of the ongoing trade war, China announced the imposition of a 15% tariff on coal and LNG imported from the United States. This move by Beijing's Ministry of Commerce comes in direct response to US tariffs on a range of Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Donald Trump is scheduled for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The discussions will address the persistent issue of Gaza's fragile peace, which has been under strain due to competing political pressures within Israel and the desire for stability from its citizens.

The meeting highlights the intricacies of international relations as both nations navigate their own domestic and foreign policy challenges. The backdrop of these talks underscores the complex dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025