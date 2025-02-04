China Strikes Back: Tariffs and Tensions Rise
China has implemented a 15% tariff on coal and LNG in retaliation to US tariffs, escalating the trade tensions. Additionally, US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are set to discuss the fragile Gaza truce amidst internal political pressures and ongoing conflict concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a significant escalation of the ongoing trade war, China announced the imposition of a 15% tariff on coal and LNG imported from the United States. This move by Beijing's Ministry of Commerce comes in direct response to US tariffs on a range of Chinese goods.
Meanwhile, in Washington, President Donald Trump is scheduled for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The discussions will address the persistent issue of Gaza's fragile peace, which has been under strain due to competing political pressures within Israel and the desire for stability from its citizens.
The meeting highlights the intricacies of international relations as both nations navigate their own domestic and foreign policy challenges. The backdrop of these talks underscores the complex dynamics at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises
Stacy Dixon Takes Center Stage in Trump's Intelligence Appointments
TikTok's Swift Revival: Trump's Surprise Intervention
Trump's Second Inauguration: A New Era Begins
A Unique Rally on the Eve of Power Transition: Trump and Musk Set to Transform Governance