Election Heat: Allegations and Code of Conduct Violations in Delhi

Political tensions rise as BJP's Satish Upadhyay dismisses Delhi CM Atishi's claims of election code violations by Manish Bidhuri. Atishi accuses the BJP of interference during the silence period. Police register a case against Manish Bidhuri, while Atishi faces action for her own alleged violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:01 IST
Satish Upadhyay, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange during the election season, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, has rebuffed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claims of election interference as baseless and driven by frustration. Upadhyay argues that Atishi's accusations lack substance and reflect her fear of losing the upcoming polls.

At the center of Atishi's claims is the allegation that Manish Bidhuri, son of Ramesh Bidhuri, engaged in activities prohibited during the 'silence period' in the Kalkaji constituency. Atishi reported that Manish was seen with several outsiders in the area, contravening the ban on external influences.

The situation escalated with Delhi Police registering a case against Manish Bidhuri for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Further complications arose as the South East Deputy Commissioner took action against Chief Minister Atishi for her own alleged breaches of the electoral code during this charged political climate.

