Election Heat: Allegations and Code of Conduct Violations in Delhi

In a heated exchange during the election season, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, has rebuffed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claims of election interference as baseless and driven by frustration. Upadhyay argues that Atishi's accusations lack substance and reflect her fear of losing the upcoming polls.

At the center of Atishi's claims is the allegation that Manish Bidhuri, son of Ramesh Bidhuri, engaged in activities prohibited during the 'silence period' in the Kalkaji constituency. Atishi reported that Manish was seen with several outsiders in the area, contravening the ban on external influences.

The situation escalated with Delhi Police registering a case against Manish Bidhuri for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Further complications arose as the South East Deputy Commissioner took action against Chief Minister Atishi for her own alleged breaches of the electoral code during this charged political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)