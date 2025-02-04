Chaos in US Aid: Impact of Trump's Cuts on Contractors

President Donald Trump's significant overhaul of U.S. foreign assistance has created turmoil across the aid industry, pushing numerous contractors to financial brink. Many have been forced to either lay off personnel or grapple with unpaid invoices as a consequence of recent policy changes.

In a bold move on his first day in office, Trump initiated a comprehensive review of U.S. foreign aid, entrusting billionaire Elon Musk with the reduction of USAID operations. This move has resulted in numerous USAID staff being put on leave and many internal contractors losing their jobs as the agency faces significant restructuring.

The State Department's blanket stop-work orders have further exacerbated panic, with contractors, who usually bear upfront costs, being left in limbo. This upheaval has left firms like Resonance struggling, with their financial stability threatened by unpaid government invoices.

