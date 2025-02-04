Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO to Norway's Finance Helm
Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary-General, returns to his native Norway as finance minister after a coalition shift in the government. His NATO tenure extended amidst geopolitical tensions, but he now takes on a pivotal role to support Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during challenging times, leaving other roles temporarily.
- Country:
- Norway
Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary-General of NATO, is set to return to government work in Norway, assuming the role of finance minister. Stoltenberg, who led NATO since 2014, handed over to his successor Mark Rutte earlier this month. His leadership tenure was notably extended due to the invasion of Ukraine.
The political landscape in Norway has shifted, prompting Stoltenberg's return. The governing coalition split last week, with the Centre Party, a junior partner, exiting the coalition. This departure left the Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, with a reshuffling task, including replacing outgoing Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.
At a recent event in Oslo, Stoltenberg was seen alongside Prime Minister Støre, although an official announcement of his new position was not made. Stoltenberg conveyed his honor and readiness to serve his country during a critical time, emphasizing his temporary leave from the Munich Security Conference and other duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Budget Storm: Opposition Faces Off Against Government Over Major Cuts
UP Government Issues Crucial Fire Safety Advisory Amid Kumbh Mela
Political Turmoil in Mahayuti Government over Guardian Ministers
Germany's Political Shuffle: Snap Election Unfolds Amid Coalition Collapse
Karnataka's Political Storm: Opposition and Government Spar Over Allegations