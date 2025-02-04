Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO to Norway's Finance Helm

Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary-General of NATO, is set to return to government work in Norway, assuming the role of finance minister. Stoltenberg, who led NATO since 2014, handed over to his successor Mark Rutte earlier this month. His leadership tenure was notably extended due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The political landscape in Norway has shifted, prompting Stoltenberg's return. The governing coalition split last week, with the Centre Party, a junior partner, exiting the coalition. This departure left the Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, with a reshuffling task, including replacing outgoing Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

At a recent event in Oslo, Stoltenberg was seen alongside Prime Minister Støre, although an official announcement of his new position was not made. Stoltenberg conveyed his honor and readiness to serve his country during a critical time, emphasizing his temporary leave from the Munich Security Conference and other duties.

