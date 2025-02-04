Left Menu

Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO to Norway's Finance Helm

Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary-General, returns to his native Norway as finance minister after a coalition shift in the government. His NATO tenure extended amidst geopolitical tensions, but he now takes on a pivotal role to support Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during challenging times, leaving other roles temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:37 IST
Stoltenberg's Return: From NATO to Norway's Finance Helm
Jens Stoltenberg
  • Country:
  • Norway

Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary-General of NATO, is set to return to government work in Norway, assuming the role of finance minister. Stoltenberg, who led NATO since 2014, handed over to his successor Mark Rutte earlier this month. His leadership tenure was notably extended due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The political landscape in Norway has shifted, prompting Stoltenberg's return. The governing coalition split last week, with the Centre Party, a junior partner, exiting the coalition. This departure left the Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, with a reshuffling task, including replacing outgoing Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

At a recent event in Oslo, Stoltenberg was seen alongside Prime Minister Støre, although an official announcement of his new position was not made. Stoltenberg conveyed his honor and readiness to serve his country during a critical time, emphasizing his temporary leave from the Munich Security Conference and other duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025