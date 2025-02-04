Left Menu

Opposition Critiques Modi's Disconnect in Lok Sabha Speech

Opposition leaders criticized Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha speech, claiming he has lost touch with the people's needs. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor expressed dissatisfaction, while Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the government's oversight of key issues like the Kumbh stampede in its address.

In a fiery exchange in the Lok Sabha, opposition figures took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, arguing that his speech revealed a disconnect with public sentiment. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge, suggesting Modi's rhetoric missed the mark on people's needs.

Prime Minister Modi, defending his position during a Motion of Thanks reply, targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that those who oppose the Indian state fail to appreciate its Constitution and national unity. Modi's remarks sparked further criticism from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and MP Shashi Tharoor, the latter dismissing Modi's narrative as a ''typical election speech.''

The government's oversight of critical matters, such as the Kumbh stampede, was also condemned by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who lamented the omission of a tribute. Similar sentiments echoed from TMC MP Saugata Roy, who criticized Modi for replicating the president's speech while ignoring pressing opposition queries. Roy highlighted worries over India's technological stature versus China and regional tensions involving Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

