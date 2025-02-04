High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to engage in high-stakes discussions as they confront pressing regional and domestic challenges. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, comes amid a delicate truce with Hamas and significant political turbulence for Netanyahu.

Both leaders are expected to address key issues including a potential normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as strategies to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite the temporary ceasefire, Netanyahu faces pressure from his right-wing coalition to resume fighting against Hamas, while he also battles to maintain his political standing amid a corruption trial.

The discussions represent a pivotal moment not only for Israeli-US relations but also for the broader Middle East geopolitical landscape, with the ceasefire and possible normalization deals at high risk of being overturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)