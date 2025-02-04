Belgium Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine

Belgium's newly appointed Prime Minister Bart De Wever has reinforced the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine. During his policy address to parliament on Tuesday, De Wever emphasized ongoing assistance to the Eastern European nation amidst challenging times.

The announcement comes just a day after the swearing-in of De Wever's coalition government, which followed nearly eight months of intense negotiations. The coalition is expected to steer Belgium through a period marked by geopolitical tension and domestic challenges.

As Belgium navigates its role in global affairs, the country's dedication to Ukraine highlights its stance on international cooperation and support for allied nations.

