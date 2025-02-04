Left Menu

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Nears Health Secretary Confirmation Amid Vaccine Controversy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by Trump for health secretary, has moved closer to confirmation, despite facing criticism over his anti-vaccine stance. He received a positive recommendation from the Finance Committee, and now requires Senate support for confirmation. Kennedy's contentious nomination has sparked debates across political lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:28 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Nears Health Secretary Confirmation Amid Vaccine Controversy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Donald Trump to become the next health secretary, is one step closer to confirmation. On Tuesday, a key Republican senator and the Senate Finance Committee backed his nomination, advancing it to a full Senate vote expected within the week. Despite this progress, Kennedy faces significant opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who cite his involvement in the anti-vaccine movement and his history of spreading conspiracy theories.

If confirmed, Kennedy will head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, influencing over $3 trillion in annual healthcare spending. The decision has attracted criticism from health advocacy groups and several news editorial boards, raising concerns about Kennedy's capability due to his controversial views on vaccines, despite his denial of such characterizations.

The vote saw Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator, play a pivotal role. Initially undecided, Cassidy later expressed support following discussions with Kennedy and the administration. With Kennedy requiring a minimum of 50 votes in his favor, Vice President JD Vance may need to cast a decisive tie-breaking vote. Meanwhile, another Trump nominee, Tulsi Gabbard, awaits an uncertain confirmation decision for a senior intelligence role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025