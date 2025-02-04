Left Menu

Lebanon's Quest for Offshore Oil: The Role of International Energys Giants

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discussed with Qatar's Prime Minister the expected resumption of oil and gas exploration off Lebanon's coast by TotalEnergies. In 2023, QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, and Italy's Eni formed a consortium for exploration. Despite setbacks due to conflicts, new government formations may reignite reconstruction initiatives.

Lebanon's Quest for Offshore Oil: The Role of International Energys Giants
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday, voicing hopes for TotalEnergies to recommence its oil and gas exploration off Lebanon's shores, as per a presidential office statement.

In 2023, QatarEnergy was unveiled as part of a collaborative effort alongside France's TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni to probe two maritime blocks off Lebanon's coast for oil and gas. However, the initial exploratory drilling conducted failed to yield hydrocarbon discoveries, reveals Reuters, quoting undisclosed sources.

The exploratory endeavors in Lebanon faced delays amidst regional tensions, yet stable political conditions following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, alongside the election of President Aoun, open the door for revival once governmental structures are in place.

