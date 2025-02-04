Left Menu

Delhi Drunken Drama: False Election Claims Unveiled

A man named Firoz Khan falsely claimed to have been marked with election ink to gain media attention. Police found him drunk and without marked fingers. Khan, a known history-sheeter, is being investigated for potential political motives behind his false allegations ahead of the Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:22 IST
Delhi Drunken Drama: False Election Claims Unveiled
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre pre-election incident, a 40-year-old man in east Delhi approached the police claiming election-related malpractice, only to be exposed as a fraud. Firoz Khan, identified as a history-sheeter with numerous cases filed against him, fabricated a story claiming his finger was marked with indelible ink ahead of the elections.

Upon police interrogation, it was revealed that Khan, a resident of the Kailash Nagar area, was inebriated and had no ink-marked fingers. He later admitted that he concocted the tale to garner media attention, raising suspicions about possible political motivations.

The election, set to determine Delhi's chief minister for the next five years, will proceed as planned. Investigations are ongoing to discern any political undercurrents in Khan's actions, with vote counting scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

