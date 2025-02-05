Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Envoy Rejects Gaza Reconstruction Timeline

President Donald Trump's envoy declares unrealistic the current reconstruction timeline for Gaza outlined in a temporary truce. Arab nations resist Trump's call for Palestinian relocation. Trump's talks with Netanyahu aim to tackle the Gaza situation, a possible Israel-Saudi deal, and Iran's nuclear threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:04 IST
Trump's Middle East Envoy Rejects Gaza Reconstruction Timeline
  • United States

President Trump's Middle East envoy has criticized the proposed three to five-year reconstruction timeline for Gaza, describing it as unfeasible. This statement comes amidst Trump's call for Palestinian relocation, which has been met with resistance from Arab nations including Egypt and Jordan.

With plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump remains guarded about the fragile truce with Hamas. Netanyahu's administration faces conflicting pressures about extending the ceasefire. Discussions with Trump may focus on a potential Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization deal and addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump maintains optimism about convincing Egypt and Jordan of relocation plans due to U.S. aid. Amid Netanyahu's legal issues at home, his U.S. visit seeks to strengthen ties and possibly extend pressure on Iran. Eytan Gilboa notes the pivotal nature of this U.S.-Israel discussion, with potential implications for Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

