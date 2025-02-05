Trump's Middle East Envoy Rejects Gaza Reconstruction Timeline

President Trump's Middle East envoy has criticized the proposed three to five-year reconstruction timeline for Gaza, describing it as unfeasible. This statement comes amidst Trump's call for Palestinian relocation, which has been met with resistance from Arab nations including Egypt and Jordan.

With plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump remains guarded about the fragile truce with Hamas. Netanyahu's administration faces conflicting pressures about extending the ceasefire. Discussions with Trump may focus on a potential Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization deal and addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump maintains optimism about convincing Egypt and Jordan of relocation plans due to U.S. aid. Amid Netanyahu's legal issues at home, his U.S. visit seeks to strengthen ties and possibly extend pressure on Iran. Eytan Gilboa notes the pivotal nature of this U.S.-Israel discussion, with potential implications for Middle Eastern geopolitics.

