Chagos Islands Sovereignty Debate: Trump's Review Sought

Mauritius hopes U.S. President Donald Trump will review a U.K.-Mauritius agreement regarding the Chagos Islands, which house a strategic military base. Prime Minister Ramgoolam questions the deal, while U.S. Secretary of State Rubio cites security concerns amid increasing Chinese influence. British and U.S. officials are expected to discuss the matter further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mauritius is looking for U.S. President Donald Trump to re-evaluate the agreement between Britain and Mauritius about the control of the Chagos Islands, according to statements by the island country's Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, this Tuesday. These islands are strategically important due to the existing U.S.-British military base.

The deal, made in October, involves Britain transferring sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control of the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease. Despite this agreement, Ramgoolam, elected in November, has raised questions about the arrangement initially put in place by his predecessor. U.S. concerns have also surfaced, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating potential threats to American security amidst growing Chinese influence.

Parliament discussions saw Ramgoolam expressing the need for Trump's scrutiny, stating: "President Trump is not a wolf. Let him see if the agreement is good or not." British and U.S. officials are set to further discuss the agreement, as a national security conversation looms between Trump's adviser Mike Waltz and his British counterpart, Jonathan Powell, in Washington. Many native Chagossians have voiced opposition to the negotiations, excluded from the discussion and vowing to protest against the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

