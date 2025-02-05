Left Menu

Trump Plans Overhaul: USAID to Be Integrated into State Department

President Donald Trump announced plans to 'wind down' USAID, proposing its merger with the State Department. This move aims to align its operations with Trump's 'America First' policy. Billionaire Elon Musk, overseeing this effort, has been credited for uncovering fraud within the agency.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump confirmed plans to merge the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) with the State Department. This development came as Trump criticized the agency for inefficiencies and proposed aligning its role with the current administration's 'America First' objectives.

Under Trump's directive, billionaire Elon Musk has been assigned to oversee the integration process. Trump praised Musk's involvement, highlighting his efforts in identifying fraudulent activities within USAID. The merger's implications include a potential reduction in workforce and a realignment of fiscal priorities.

The decision marks a considerable change in how U.S. foreign aid is managed, potentially impacting global development activities funded by the American government. Stakeholders and international partners now await further details on this sweeping realignment.

