Diplomatic Dance: Netanyahu-Trump Meeting at a Crossroads

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, discussions are expected to focus heavily on strained U.S.-Israeli relations during the Biden administration, future implications of the Gaza ceasefire, and strategies to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Their meeting coincides with ongoing mediation between Israel and Hamas regarding ceasefire terms and hostage negotiations. Meanwhile, Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza residents has stirred controversy, conflicting with previously established U.S. policies and sparking Arab states' opposition.

Despite these tensions, Trump is keen to continue fostering U.S.-Israel relations, evident from the recently resumed military aid to Israel and the impending meeting with Saudi Arabia as part of the Abraham Accords expansion effort. Both leaders aim to prevent further conflict escalation in the region.

