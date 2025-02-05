Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Netanyahu-Trump Meeting at a Crossroads

Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Donald Trump as tensions with the Biden White House and the complexity of the Gaza ceasefire dominate discussions. The conversations also tackle the controversial suggestion of relocating Gazans to Egypt or Jordan, a policy at odds with former U.S. commitments.

Netanyahu

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, discussions are expected to focus heavily on strained U.S.-Israeli relations during the Biden administration, future implications of the Gaza ceasefire, and strategies to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Their meeting coincides with ongoing mediation between Israel and Hamas regarding ceasefire terms and hostage negotiations. Meanwhile, Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza residents has stirred controversy, conflicting with previously established U.S. policies and sparking Arab states' opposition.

Despite these tensions, Trump is keen to continue fostering U.S.-Israel relations, evident from the recently resumed military aid to Israel and the impending meeting with Saudi Arabia as part of the Abraham Accords expansion effort. Both leaders aim to prevent further conflict escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

