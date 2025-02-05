Trump Proposes Permanent Resettlement of Gazans Amid Conflict

In a sweeping statement, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested permanently resettling Palestinians from the embattled region of Gaza, asserting that its inhabitants had no choice but to leave the enclave ravaged by Israel's military operations.

This controversial proposal was first introduced by Trump on January 25, when he floated the idea of asking Egypt and Jordan to accommodate more Palestinians. Despite the recent reiteration, the plan was promptly rejected by Jordan, Egypt, and Palestinian leaders, who criticized it as potential ethnic cleansing.

Amid heightened tensions, Trump's remarks have reignited existing fears among Palestinians about being forced from their homes permanently. The Gaza health ministry reports over 47,000 Palestinian deaths following Israel's military actions, with the conflict's latest round beginning after a violent attack by Palestinian militants on Israel in early October.

(With inputs from agencies.)