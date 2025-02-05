Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Reassessing U.S. Ties with the UN

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for reform within the United Nations, halting funding to the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and reviewing UNESCO. He emphasized the UN's great potential, urging for better operation and equitable contributions from member states.

Updated: 05-02-2025 03:56 IST
President Donald Trump has made headlines by urging the United Nations to improve its operations, highlighting its "great potential." This announcement came alongside a halt in funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and a review of UNESCO, marking a significant shift in U.S. engagement with these entities.

Trump underscored the disproportionate financial contribution of the U.S. to the UN, which currently stands as the largest contributor. The announcement coincided with a Washington visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been critical of UNRWA, further intensifying the debate around international funding and support.

Alongside these moves, Trump continues to advocate for the review of international bodies that may promote radical or anti-American sentiments, with the U.N. Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) being prioritized. This recalibration of U.S. relations with global organizations signals a more scrutinized approach to international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

