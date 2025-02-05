Left Menu

Controversial Appointment in Trump's State Department: Darren Beattie Takes New Role

Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter known for controversial statements and affiliations, has been appointed the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at the U.S. State Department. His views on Taiwan and inflammatory remarks have drawn criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League and foreign policy experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:36 IST
Controversial Appointment in Trump's State Department: Darren Beattie Takes New Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter for President Donald Trump, has been appointed as the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at the State Department. Beattie is known for his controversial remarks on social media about Taiwan and his past affiliations with far-right groups.

The appointment has sparked criticism from various advocacy groups and foreign policy experts. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has condemned Beattie's history of promoting conspiracy theories and engaging with racist and antisemite groups, calling him unsuitable for representing American values abroad.

Michael Sobolik, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, criticized Beattie's stance on Taiwan and the Muslim Uyghur minority in China, indicating that his views could undermine U.S. foreign policy. Amid continued scrutiny, Beattie has yet to respond to these concerns publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025