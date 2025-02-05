Controversial Appointment in Trump's State Department: Darren Beattie Takes New Role

Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter for President Donald Trump, has been appointed as the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs at the State Department. Beattie is known for his controversial remarks on social media about Taiwan and his past affiliations with far-right groups.

The appointment has sparked criticism from various advocacy groups and foreign policy experts. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has condemned Beattie's history of promoting conspiracy theories and engaging with racist and antisemite groups, calling him unsuitable for representing American values abroad.

Michael Sobolik, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, criticized Beattie's stance on Taiwan and the Muslim Uyghur minority in China, indicating that his views could undermine U.S. foreign policy. Amid continued scrutiny, Beattie has yet to respond to these concerns publicly.

