Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Insult to Sikh Guru in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly session was disrupted as BJP MLAs demanded the cancellation of Leader of Opposition Atishi's membership, accusing her of disrespecting Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Atishi refuted these claims, alleging the BJP twisted her words for political gain. The chaos ensued over a video and unmet debates on pollution and stray dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:09 IST
The Delhi Assembly session on Wednesday saw uproar as BJP MLAs called for the cancellation of Leader of Opposition Atishi's membership, alleging she disrespected Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The protest led to the adjournment of the Assembly twice as slogans echoed in the chamber.

Atishi, in response, took to social media to deny the accusations, alleging that the BJP had misrepresented her remarks through a video. She emphasized that her comments were focused on issues like pollution and stray dogs, claiming the BJP injected Guru Tegh Bahadur's name for political mileage.

The session was marred by repeated disruptions, with BJP members demanding an apology and the cancellation of Atishi's Assembly seat. Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP of using the controversy to sidestep crucial discussions on environmental issues slated for the session.

