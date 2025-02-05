Trump Calls for Deal with Iran Amid Nuclear Concerns
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in establishing a deal with Iran to enhance relations, while firmly stating that Iran should not pursue nuclear weapon development. Trump highlighted the potential non-violent benefits for Iran if such a deal could be achieved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 06:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed a willingness to strike a deal with Iran aimed at bettering bilateral relations, though he warned against Tehran's development of nuclear weapons.
Addressing reporters in Washington, Trump remarked, 'I say this to Iran, who's listening very intently, "I would love to be able to make a great deal. A deal where you can get on with your lives."'
Trump reiterated a hard line against nuclear proliferation, stating, 'They cannot have a nuclear weapon and if I think that they will have a nuclear weapon ... I think that's going to be very unfortunate for them.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- nuclear
- deal
- relations
- Tehran
- Washington
- weapon
- benefits
- proliferation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Navigates U.S. Relations Amid Political Turbulence
Historic US-Taliban Prisoner Exchange: Path to Diplomatic Relations
EU Aims for Strategic Diplomacy in Trump-Era Trade Relations
Scholz's Optimistic Outlook on German-U.S. Relations Under Trump
Shashi Tharoor Weighs in on Trump's Second Term: Indo-US Relations and Trade Concerns