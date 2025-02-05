Trump's Controversial Gaza Reconstruction Plan: U.S. Troops and Economic Overhaul

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of deploying U.S. troops to aid in the reconstruction of Gaza, marking a significant shift in American foreign policy. He envisions a 'long-term' commitment to redevelop the region, focusing on both security and economic growth.

During a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump emphasized the U.S.'s role in taking ownership of the Gaza Strip, mentioning plans to dismantle unexploded ordnance and other hazards. This involvement could include leveling destroyed infrastructure to pave the way for economic development.

Trump has also suggested the resettlement of Palestinians displaced from Gaza outside the territory, igniting a possible new geopolitical debate. The approach underscores a comprehensive potential U.S. strategy for both stabilizing and reviving the war-torn region through unprecedented intervention.

