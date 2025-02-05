Left Menu

Musk's Unseen Influence: Treasury Code Access Sparks Nationwide Outcry

Elon Musk's team was granted read-only access to U.S. Treasury payment system codes, prompting protests and political backlash. The review aims to enhance payment integrity but has sparked fears over potential misuse of sensitive payment data. Treasury denies this access affects federal payments like Social Security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 06:35 IST
Musk's Unseen Influence: Treasury Code Access Sparks Nationwide Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury confirmed that Elon Musk's government-efficiency team has been granted "read-only access" to its payment system codes. This move, aimed at maximizing payment integrity, has sparked significant controversy and protests, although it reportedly does not disrupt payments such as Social Security or Medicare.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has remained silent amid rising concerns about Musk's influence. Meanwhile, the shut down of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as part of broad governmental restructuring under Musk's direction, has heightened public outrage. Thousands protested outside the Treasury, challenging Musk's apparent unchecked power.

Led by Tom Krause of Cloud Software Group, the DOGE team is scrutinizing the Treasury operations. However, lawmakers, including Senator Ron Wyden, have criticized the arrangement, expressing fears over potential data exploitation. In response, Democrats are pushing legislation to limit access to sensitive government information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025