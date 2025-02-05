Hamas Seeks Dialogue with Trump Administration

A senior official from the Palestinian Hamas movement has indicated a willingness to engage in dialogue with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This development, reported by Russia's RIA state news agency, could mark a significant shift in the U.S.-Hamas dynamics.

According to Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas Politburo member, the organization is open to discussions with the Trump administration and has historically been receptive to engagement with various U.S. administrations, including that of former President Joe Biden. Marzouk made these comments during a visit to Moscow on Monday for talks with the Russian foreign ministry, though the exact timing of the RIA interview remains unclear.

Trump outlined a controversial new policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, vowing to economically rehabilitate the war-torn Gaza Strip once Palestinians are resettled. Marzouk remarked that given Washington's influence in the Middle East, dialogue with the U.S. has become a vital necessity for Hamas.

