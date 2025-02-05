Australia Maintains Stance on Middle East Amid US Plans
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirms support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial announcement to take over Gaza. This statement highlights Australia's consistent policy approach to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, contrasting with the U.S.'s new proposal.
In a reaffirmation of its Middle East policy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared on Wednesday that the country remains committed to a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This statement comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising move to announce plans for taking control of the Gaza Strip and resettling Palestinians in neighboring nations.
Trump's comments, made during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have sparked international discussions, while Australia's stance remains unchanged over the years, emphasizing its bipartisan support for the two-state solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
