Left Menu

Australia Maintains Stance on Middle East Amid US Plans

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirms support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial announcement to take over Gaza. This statement highlights Australia's consistent policy approach to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, contrasting with the U.S.'s new proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 08:12 IST
Australia Maintains Stance on Middle East Amid US Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a reaffirmation of its Middle East policy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared on Wednesday that the country remains committed to a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This statement comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising move to announce plans for taking control of the Gaza Strip and resettling Palestinians in neighboring nations.

Trump's comments, made during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have sparked international discussions, while Australia's stance remains unchanged over the years, emphasizing its bipartisan support for the two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025