Controversy Over U.S. Gaza Takeover Plan Backed by Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support late Tuesday for President Donald Trump's contentious idea of a U.S. takeover of Gaza. He stated that the Palestinian territory needed liberation from the Islamist group Hamas.

Trump's proposal follows a 16-month-long Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. Trump's prior remarks suggesting long-term displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan were met with strong disapproval from Palestinian leaders and human rights advocates, who equate it to ethnic cleansing.

Although Rubio echoed Trump's sentiments, the State Department has not directly addressed Trump's relocation proposal in subsequent official communications. The recent turmoil reignites ongoing conflicts, highlighted by a deadly attack from Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023, causing further unrest.

