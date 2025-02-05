AAP MLA Faces Legal Trouble Amidst Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi's political climate heated up on Wednesday as allegations of misconduct surfaced against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya. Mohaniya, the incumbent MLA from Sangam Vihar, is facing accusations from a woman of inappropriate behavior, including making improper gestures and blowing flying kisses, as confirmed by Delhi Police sources.

The allegations come as voting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections, where Mohaniya is seeking re-election against BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress's Harsh Choudhary. Sources at the Delhi Police revealed that a case under sections 323, 341, and 509 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) has been registered against the AAP MLA.

As the polls proceed, the electoral battle rages across 70 assembly constituencies, with high-profile contests drawing significant attention. With a voter base of over 1.56 crore, including first-time and differently-abled voters, the outcome of this election could significantly reshape Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)