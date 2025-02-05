Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections 2023: Capital Votes Amid Tight Security

President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Delhi, where assembly elections began with heightened security. The AAP seeks a third term against BJP's strong campaign, while Congress leaders criticize the ruling party. Over 1.56 million voters are registered, with considerable security measures ensuring a peaceful voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:57 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2023: Capital Votes Amid Tight Security
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu exercised her democratic right by casting her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya on Wednesday, as Delhi's fiercely contested assembly elections commenced. Polling for the city's 70 assembly constituencies kicked off under stringent security measures.

The election holds significance for 1,56,14,000 registered voters in the capital, including a demographic of 83,76,173 males and 72,36,560 females. The electorate also features 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19. To ensure smooth polling, authorities have mobilized 97,955 personnel alongside 8,715 volunteers and heavy security from CAPF and local forces.

Amidst political tensions, the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) aims for another term, countering vigorous campaigns by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticize AAP's governance. A total of 699 candidates represents the vibrant political competition across the capital's electoral landscape.

In a call to action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to encourage strong voter turnout, particularly among first-time voters. He expressed hopes that citizens participate in the democratic process before celebrating their right with refreshments, highlighting the importance of exercising the franchise responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

