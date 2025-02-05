Puri Urges Delhi to Overcome 'AAP-da' in Pivotal Assembly Election

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside his wife Lakshmi Puri, participated in the Delhi assembly election by casting their votes at Mount Carmel School in Anand Niketan. Following the vote, Minister Puri urged Delhi's citizens to reclaim the city from what he termed as 'devastation caused by AAP' over the years.

Puri accused the AAP of obstructing the implementation of central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat in Delhi. He emphasized the election's significance as not merely a routine affair but a crucial opportunity for change, expressing confidence in the people's turnout.

Confident of a BJP victory when the results are declared on February 8, Puri pledged comprehensive development initiatives, including the cleaning of the Yamuna River. He also took an active role at the BJP table, distributing voter slips during the voting process for Delhi's 70 assembly seats, which commenced under tight security.

Polling started at 7:00 AM and will end at 6:00 PM, with 699 candidates contesting the 70 seats. Delhi boasts over 1.56 million registered voters, including a significant number of first-time young voters, elderly, and persons with disabilities.

