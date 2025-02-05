Left Menu

Puri Urges Delhi to Overcome 'AAP-da' in Pivotal Assembly Election

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife cast their votes in Delhi's assembly election, urging residents to undo what he describes as 'AAP-da' damage. Puri criticized AAP for blocking central schemes and expressed confidence in BJP's victory and future development plans, including cleaning the Yamuna River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:03 IST
Puri Urges Delhi to Overcome 'AAP-da' in Pivotal Assembly Election
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside his wife Lakshmi Puri, participated in the Delhi assembly election by casting their votes at Mount Carmel School in Anand Niketan. Following the vote, Minister Puri urged Delhi's citizens to reclaim the city from what he termed as 'devastation caused by AAP' over the years.

Puri accused the AAP of obstructing the implementation of central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat in Delhi. He emphasized the election's significance as not merely a routine affair but a crucial opportunity for change, expressing confidence in the people's turnout.

Confident of a BJP victory when the results are declared on February 8, Puri pledged comprehensive development initiatives, including the cleaning of the Yamuna River. He also took an active role at the BJP table, distributing voter slips during the voting process for Delhi's 70 assembly seats, which commenced under tight security.

Polling started at 7:00 AM and will end at 6:00 PM, with 699 candidates contesting the 70 seats. Delhi boasts over 1.56 million registered voters, including a significant number of first-time young voters, elderly, and persons with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025