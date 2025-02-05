CEC Rajiv Kumar Applauds Election Process as Delhi Votes

In a significant moment for the capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar cast his vote at a polling station in New Moti Bagh and applauded the diligent efforts of the election officials and security forces that ensured a seamless voting process for the Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Kumar expressed gratitude towards polling officials, security forces, and municipal corporations, acknowledging their hard work over the past two months. He noted the peaceful conduct of over 12,000 rallies across Delhi in the previous month, reiterating the fairness of the elections and the level playing field being maintained.

Kumar emphasized that the Election Commission has implemented strict measures to uphold electoral fairness. Addressing the concerns raised by political parties, Kumar highlighted the efficacy of the cVigil app in documenting digital trails and resolving complaints based on factual and legal considerations. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cast his vote at Nirman Bhawan for the Delhi Assembly elections, joined by party candidate Sandeep Dikshit and other Congress workers.

The highly anticipated elections involve Congress fielding Sandeep Dikshit against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from AAP and BJP's Parvesh Verma in a fierce contest for the New Delhi seat. Voting commenced for the 70 assembly seats across Delhi, with prominent constituencies including New Delhi, Jangpura, and others. AAP, which currently holds over 60 of the 70 seats, is campaigning for re-election based on past achievements, while Congress hopes to regain influence in the city's political landscape.

