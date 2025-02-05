Milkipur By-election: A Battle for Political Supremacy in Uttar Pradesh

In an early surge of civic participation, over 13 per cent of voters in Milkipur had already cast their votes within the first two hours of polling on Wednesday, according to official sources. Scheduled to run from 7 am to 5 pm, the by-election is expected to be fiercely contested.

According to the Election Commission, the initial hours saw 13.34 per cent of votes cast by 9 am. The primary face-off is between the Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan, with the stakes heightened by recent political shifts, including the SP's unexpected victory in Faizabad during last year's Lok Sabha elections.

Security has been tightened, with IG Pravin Kumar assuring that voting is proceeding peacefully. Over 1.93 lakh men, 1.78 lakh women, and eight third-gender individuals are registered to vote. While the BSP is sitting this out, the Congress is supporting its ally, the SP, in retaining control of the seat crucial for both the SP and the BJP.

