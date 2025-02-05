Erode East Assembly Bypoll Sees Strong Early Turnout
In the Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll, 11 percent of voters cast their ballots within the first two hours of polling. The District Election Officer reported that polling began at 7 am and progressed smoothly, with numerous men participating early without any incidents.
Polling in the Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll began briskly, with 11 percent of voters casting their votes within the first two hours. The process commenced at 7 am and ran smoothly until 9 am, as reported by District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara.
The election officials noted a strong turnout among male voters in the initial hours, highlighting a peaceful and incident-free voting environment.
This early voter engagement is promising for the day's proceedings, reflecting a committed electorate eager to participate in the democratic process.
