The Controversial Letter: PTI's Allegations and Military's Denial
A reported letter by ex-PM Imran Khan to Pakistan's army chief has stirred controversy. While PTI claims the letter exists, urging policy reevaluation, military sources deny receiving it. The letter addresses issues from electoral fraud to economic concerns, but the military dismisses it as a 'drama.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:14 IST
Pakistan
- Pakistan
A controversial letter purportedly written by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Chief of Army Staff has become a focal point of political discourse.
Despite claims by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of its existence, security sources and the military firmly deny having received any such communication.
The letter, said to address critical national issues, highlights PTI's ongoing confrontation with the present government policies as well as concerns regarding judiciary and economy.
