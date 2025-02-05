Left Menu

The Controversial Letter: PTI's Allegations and Military's Denial

A reported letter by ex-PM Imran Khan to Pakistan's army chief has stirred controversy. While PTI claims the letter exists, urging policy reevaluation, military sources deny receiving it. The letter addresses issues from electoral fraud to economic concerns, but the military dismisses it as a 'drama.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:14 IST
The Controversial Letter: PTI's Allegations and Military's Denial
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A controversial letter purportedly written by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Chief of Army Staff has become a focal point of political discourse.

Despite claims by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of its existence, security sources and the military firmly deny having received any such communication.

The letter, said to address critical national issues, highlights PTI's ongoing confrontation with the present government policies as well as concerns regarding judiciary and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025