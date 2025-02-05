The Controversial Letter: PTI's Allegations and Military's Denial

A controversial letter purportedly written by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Chief of Army Staff has become a focal point of political discourse.

Despite claims by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of its existence, security sources and the military firmly deny having received any such communication.

The letter, said to address critical national issues, highlights PTI's ongoing confrontation with the present government policies as well as concerns regarding judiciary and economy.

