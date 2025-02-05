Delhi Decides: High Stakes in Assembly Elections
Delhi's Assembly election sees 19% voter turnout in early hours. AAP seeks a third term, while BJP and Congress aim for resurgence. Key political figures cast their votes, emphasizing the significance of voter participation. The election could significantly reshape Delhi's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Delhi experienced a 19% voter turnout in the first four hours of its pivotal assembly election. The citywide vote involves 1.56 crore eligible voters across 70 constituencies, with North East district reporting the highest participation.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aims for a third consecutive term, banking on its past governance. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress seek to gain ground. Polling stations, numbering 13,766, are open from 7 AM to 6 PM, with crucial political figures urging citizens to cast their votes.
The election is seen as a referendum on AAP's governance, with BJP and Congress pushing narratives of development and accountability. Prominent leaders and the general public are called to ensure active voter turnout, which is deemed essential for democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
